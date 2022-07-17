Economy Judiciary to link 67 courts to national fibre optic hub

Chief Justice Martha Koome. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The Judiciary has started connecting 67 courts to the National Optic Fibre Backbone (NOFB) as it moves to automate its processes.

Chief Justice Martha Koome said the connectivity is a milestone and a giant leap toward the realisation of the aims of the Judiciary’s automation and digitisation agenda.

“This game-changing development will power the Judiciary’s strategic objective of leveraging on technology as an enabler for efficiency in the delivery of justice,” she said.

The CJ added that the Judiciary has since embraced e-government and is now banking on technology to facilitate the provision of e-justice and improve the efficiency of its administrative processes.

The Judiciary has since embraced e-filing and online court hearings since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2019. More than 3,000 law firms have registered in the system and thousands of cases filed since its launch in July 2020.

“The e-courts will benefit from reliable, faster, and stable internet access that has been a challenge to the dispensation of justice through the virtual courts,” she said.

The CJ said witnesses now attend courts virtually abroad or without the need to travel to the country or give evidence in court.

“Similarly, witnesses such as expert witnesses like doctors can conveniently attend court to give evidence without major disruption of their work. Yet another impact of virtual courts is that it has enabled advocates to handle matters in several court stations located in different parts of the country on the same day from the comfort of their offices,” she said.

She said the Judiciary’s goal is to turn paperless and courts are working to ensure that all its administrative processes become electronically managed.

“Therefore, our human resource system, workflow management systems, customer (litigant) relations management systems, case management systems, should all be electronic and integrated across all court stations throughout the country,” she said.

