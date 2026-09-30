KAM joins battle against controversial factory levy

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has been enjoined as a party in a petition challenging a new standards levy that industrialists say will significantly increase their operating costs.

The High Court on Wednesday ruled that KAM, whose members are directly affected by the levy, is a necessary party whose participation would help settle all the issues raised.

The court said the association is particularly relevant because the petition relies on an affidavit by one of its officials outlining the alleged adverse effects of the levy on manufacturers.

The government, on the other hand, has cited consultations with manufacturers to rebut claims that there was no public participation before the levy was introduced.

“The court considers that the association of manufacturers on whose officer’s affidavit allegedly showing adverse effects of the levy on manufacturers the petitioner relies and the alleged consultation with whom the respondents assert to rebut the ground of want of public participation and whose members are directly affected by the standards levy subject of this petition is a necessary party to the petition,” said the court.

The court gave KAM seven days to file a replying affidavit and its submissions before the court delivers its judgment on October 30.

The petition, filed by the Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP), challenges the Standards (Standards Levy) Order, 2025, which introduced a levy of 0.2 percent of manufacturers' monthly turnover.

The levy, excluding VAT, excise duty and discounts, is payable through the Kenya Revenue Authority's iTax system by the 20th day of the following month.

The new order also increased the annual cap on the levy from Sh400,000 to Sh4 million for the first five years.

Kebs gazetted the Standards (Standards Levy) Order, 2025, in August 2025 and subsequently notified manufacturers that they would be required to remit the levy to the agency.

GTAP argues that the increase was introduced in violation of the Constitution and is discriminatory, unreasonable and unfair.

The party said the levy would hurt manufacturers and ultimately push up the prices of goods paid by consumers.

In its ruling, the court noted that although the petition was filed in the public interest to enforce constitutional requirements, manufacturers are the people principally affected by the levy.

The petitioners contend that the increased production costs could force manufacturers to raise the prices of their goods, ultimately affecting consumers.

The court also identified public participation as a key issue in the case, including whether the amendment introducing the new levy complied with Article 10 of the Constitution and the principles governing public finance under Article 201.

The petition also raises questions over compliance with Article 206 of the Constitution and Section 24 of the Public Finance Management Act, whose particularity in pleading is disputed by the respondents.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has defended the levy, arguing that the Cabinet Secretary was lawfully empowered to amend and vary the Standards Levy Order.

In submissions filed through the Attorney General, the government said Legal Notice No. 136 of 2025 was a valid exercise of that power and was intended to strengthen funding for standardisation, quality control, research and training.

The government also defended the decision to bring additional sectors, including energy generation, software development, computer engineering services and dry cleaning, within the definition of manufacturers for purposes of the levy.

It told the court that public participation forums were held in Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, Nyeri, Garissa, Eldoret and Kisumu, alongside virtual sessions.

The government said the 2025 order expanded the scope of industries covered by the levy and increased the charges progressively to reflect current economic conditions, while retaining the objectives of the original Standards Levy Order of 1990.

GTAP, however, disputes the adequacy of the public participation.

Mr James Oketch, representing the party, argued that public bodies must comply with constitutional principles of fairness and accountability when imposing fees and levies and ensure there is reasonable predictability in the level of charges and increases.

He argued that manufacturers operate in competitive markets and, without a legal mechanism preventing them from passing the additional costs to consumers, the levy could ultimately lead to higher prices.