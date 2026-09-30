KAM joins battle against controversial factory levy

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Prime
The Ministry of Trade and Industry has defended the levy, arguing that the Cabinet Secretary was lawfully empowered to amend and vary the Standards Levy Order.
By
Sam Kiplagat
Court Reporter
Nation Media Group
The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has been enjoined as a party in a petition challenging a new standards levy that industrialists say will significantly increase their operating costs.
The High Court on Wednesday ruled that KAM, whose members are directly affected by the levy, is a necessary party whose participation would help settle all the issues raised.
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