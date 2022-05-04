Economy Kebs opens probe into Indomie after Egypt health scare

Kebs is investigating the safety of popular noodle products by top brand Indomie after some were withdrawn from supermarkets and retail shelves in the Egyptian market. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) is investigating the safety of popular noodle products by top brand Indomie after some were withdrawn from supermarkets and retail shelves in the Egyptian market over health concerns.

Egyptian authorities said last month that 733,340 cartons of different Indomie product flavours were withdrawn from the local market after they were found to contain “proportion of aflatoxins and pesticide residues that exceed the safe limits allowed for human consumption.”

Kebs managing director Bernard Njiraini told the Business Daily that samples of the noodle products by Indomie sold in the Kenyan market would be tested for safety before a decision is taken on them.

“Kebs is committed to protecting consumers and will engage the relevant bodies including Common Market for East and Southern Africa (Comesa) and Egypt to establish the batches and ascertain if these batches were imported into the country…,” said Mr Njiraini.

“…meanwhile we shall draw samples for testing and if the contaminants are present we shall withdraw the products from the market.”

The Egyptian Public Authority for Food Safety singled out the chilli product, and the flavours of chicken and vegetables.

Indomie is a popular brand of instant noodles produced by the Indonesian company Indofood.

Kenya-based Salim Wazaran Kenya - a subsidiary of the Indonesian giant noodle maker – supplies the product in Kenya.

The local firm promised to issue a comprehensive statement on the safety concerns when reached for comment.

Indofood is the largest instant noodle producer in the world with 16 factories. Over 15 billion packets of Indomie are produced annually.

Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur agreed in 2020 to buy Pinehill Company Limited which manufactures and sells instant noodles in eight countries under the “Indomie” brand licensed from Indofood including in Kenya and Egypt.

The Kebs investigation comes days after regional competition and consumer watchdog Comesa issued a caution to consumers over the Indomie products.

The Comesa Competition Commission (CCA) warned that similar products are being imported and marketed in other member states including Kenya.

Kebs in April also investigated the safety of popular chocolate products by Italian candy maker Ferrero –the maker of Kinder Joy - after some were withdrawn from supermarket shelves in European markets over salmonella fears.

Kebs later gave a clean bill of health on the Kinder Joy products on sale in the local market.

