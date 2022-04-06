Economy Kebs probes Kinder Joy Italian chocolate maker over health concerns

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Managing Director Bernard Njiraini. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author Summary The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) is investigating the safety of popular chocolate products by Italian candy maker Ferrero after some were withdrawn from supermarket shelves in European markets.

They include Kinder Surprise Eggs alongside various other children's chocolate products.

Kebs managing director Bernard Njiraini told the Business Daily that samples of the products by the Italian firm sold in the Kenyan market would be tested for safety before a decision is taken on them.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) is investigating the safety of popular chocolate products by Italian candy maker Ferrero after some were withdrawn from supermarket shelves in European markets over health concerns.

European authorities are recalling products by Ferrero –the maker of Kinder Joy - which is a popular chocolate product in Kenya over salmonella fears.

They include Kinder Surprise Eggs alongside various other children's chocolate products.

Kebs managing director Bernard Njiraini told the Business Daily that samples of the products by the Italian firm sold in the Kenyan market would be tested for safety before a decision is taken on them.

“We shall take samples for the test to ascertain they are ok,” he told the Business Daily via telephone in response to our queries.

Ferrero is one of the biggest chocolate and candy companies in the world. The corporation is based in Italy, and owns other popular products like Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, and Tic Tacs.

The Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs have been linked to a salmonella outbreak.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease that infects the gut and can cause gastroenteritis. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and sometimes vomiting and fever.

The UK's food safety agency (FSA) advised consumers to avoid using certain batches of Kinder Surprise products.

"We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall," Tina Potter, FSA Head of Incidents, said in a statement.

“Ferrero has recalled selected batches of Kinder Surprise eggs because of the possible presence of salmonella. If you have bought the below product, do not eat it. Instead, please contact Ferrero to obtain a full refund,” added the FSA.

BBC reported that 63 individuals, including young children, have fallen ill.

More cases have reportedly been recorded in Europe, including Ireland, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

[email protected]