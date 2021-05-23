Economy Kenya eyes Beijing to resolve Sh20bn dam row

Water and Irrigation principal secretary Joseph Irungu said Kenya has triggered bilateral talks with China to inform authorities to intervene and resolve the stalemate.

Water and Irrigation principal secretary Joseph Irungu said Kenya has triggered bilateral talks with China to inform authorities to intervene and resolve the stalemate pitying China Gezhouba and China Jiangxi.

“I have held bilateral talks with the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also engaged authorities in China to inform them of the danger of dragging this matter,” Mr Irungu told MPs.

The PS said he had asked Foreign Affairs ministry to fast-track the process of resolving the stalemate given the significance of the project.

“The games these companies are playing is delaying us. I have made attempts to save this project which is dear to the people of Kisumu,” Mr Irungu said.

Jiangxi Economic Cooperation which won the tender for construction of the dam along flood prone River Nyando.

China Gezhouba, which placed a Sh19.2 billion bid, moved to the procurement review board to contest award of the tender to China Jiangxi citing irregularities in the tendering process.