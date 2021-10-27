Economy Kenya receives Sh17bn loan from World Bank for climate change fight

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani during the launch of Economic Survey Report 2021 on September 9, 2021. NMG PHOTO

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

The World Bank through its arm, International Development Association, approved the facility to be extended through the new Financing Locally–Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) programme.

The World Bank through its arm, International Development Association, approved the facility to be extended through the new Financing Locally–Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) programme.

The funds are aimed at sustaining locals and vulnerable people affected by drought, supporting alternative sources of income, and helping both county and national government in controlling climate risks and persistent drought occurrence.

The facility comes at a time when most parts of the country such as Tana River, Isiolo, Kilifi, Garissa, and other northeastern areas and some wildlife parks have been hit by drought leading to loss of livelihoods.

Counties will receive their annual disbursements based on their performance against a specified results-based criterion

About 87.5 percent of the programme resources will be spent at the county for disbursement to those vulnerable.

“Communities in rural areas, especially those in arid and semi-arid regions which have been affected by the impacts of climate change such as droughts and floods, outbreaks of climate-related diseases, low farmland productivity, and declining livestock, will be the primary beneficiaries of the program,” said Nicholas Soikan, World Bank Senior Social Development Specialist and Task Team Leader.

The majority of the arid and semi-arid regions are facing a drought that is pushing most people in rural areas into worse conditions, undermining their living standards.