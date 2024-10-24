Kenya’s governance progress slows on rule of law, security concerns

Progress in democratic governance in Kenya has slowed over the past five years to 2023, a new report shows, signalling a deterioration in human rights and security conditions for citizens.

The annual Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) report found that despite positive progress in various segments such as access to energy, internet and decent housing, overall governance in Kenya has slowed in the five years to 2023, mainly hurt by deteriorating adherence to the rule of law and safety and security.

“In overall governance, Kenya’s progress (+2.5) is above the continental average, albeit the pace slows from 2019. The most significant improvement is made in infrastructure (+17.5), with Kenya being the most improved country over the decade, mainly due to advancements in access to energy (+30.9) and internet and computers (+30.8)” the report said.

Kenya’s ranking on decent housing performance metrics has also more than doubled over the past decade increasing by +33.4 points. Kenya is also the 6th most improved country in inclusion and equality with a +12.1-point increase in equal socioeconomic opportunity.

“However, Kenya has strongly declined in security and safety, particularly in the absence of violence against civilians (-31.7) indicator, which plummeted since 2022,” the report said.

According to the report, Kenya’s safety and security indicators dipped by 8.7 points, while the fight against corruption fell by 1.8 points.

Kenya has been hit by a wave of security and human rights abuse concerns, with rights groups decrying abductions as the government cracks down on protests and dissent.

2024 has particularly been dark for many households with about 60 people killed, dozens abducted, and hundreds arrested following intermittent youth-led protests that have upended Kenya since June.

Human rights groups have blamed Kenya's intelligence services for the extrajudicial arrests.

The IIAG, first published in 2007, assesses governance across African countries over the most recent 10-year period (2014-2023). It defines governance as the provision of political, social, economic, and environmental public goods to which every citizen is entitled.

The 2024 IIAG contains over 265,000 data points, collected from 49 data sources and organised into 96 indicators under 16 sub-categories, grouped into four main categories: Security & Rule of Law, Participation, Rights & Inclusion, Foundations for Economic Opportunity, and Human Development.