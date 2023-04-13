Economy Kenya seeks Sh38bn China loan to dual Kiambu Road

The National Treasury building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author

Kenya is seeking a Sh38.3 billion loan from China to expand Kiambu Road into a dual carriageway to ease the heavy traffic congestion along the 25-kilometre stretch currently dominated by car yards.

The dual carriageway, which cuts through Muthaiga-Kiambu-Ndumberi is estimated to cost $286.1 million (Sh38.3 billion) which incorporates $55.26 million (Sh7.4 billion) for land acquisition and relocation of services.

Roads Principal Secretary Joseph Mbugua told Parliament the project will be funded by the Government of Kenya in partnership with China through the China Exim Bank.

The ministry, through the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura), has entered into a memorandum of understanding with M/s Sinohydro Corporation Limited of China for the execution of the dualling of the road.

ALSO READ: Kiambu Road steps closer to dualling as Nema seeks views

Mr Mbugua told the National Assembly’s Transport committee that the dualling of the Kiambu Road will be executed under Engineer-Procure-Construct (EPC) framework.

“The concept notes, feasibility studies, preliminary engineering designs, and Environmental impact assessment have been completed and submitted to the National Treasury which has granted Kura the approval to proceed with the project preparation within the existing legal and regulatory framework,” Ms Mbugua said.

He said the ministry has written to the National Treasury requesting consideration and allocation of funds to the project as it finalises the preparatory activities.

ALSO READ: Firms picked for Muthaiga, Kiambu link road dualling

“The timelines on implementation of the plans will be determined once the requisite legal regulatory and funding approval clearances are completed,” Mr Mbugua said while answering questions by Kiambu MP Machua Waithaka.

The dualling of Kiambu Road will hand motorists and commuters a big relief for the unending traffic snarl-ups experienced particularly in peak hours along the road.

Motorists face heavy traffic jams on the road that feeds traffic in and out of the populous Nairobi and Kiambu counties.

→ [email protected]