Economy Kenya SMEs among seven to get Sh120m food security award

By KABUI MWANGI

Five Kenyan start-ups are among seven to receive a total of $1m in efforts aimed at revolutionising the availability and affordability of food in low-income countries.

The initiative is courtesy of a food aid programme dubbed Good Food Innovation Fund (GFIF) and is specific to Kenya and Rwanda.

The five SMEs are Fibered Fresh Partners, Keep it Cool, Sanku Kenya Ltd, Shalem Investments, and Smart Logistics Solutions picked from 144.

In Rwanda, Agri Farmer Centre and Muteesa Company made the list.

GFIF said focus was on SMEs that promote nutritious, regenerative and equitably produced and distributed food through institutional feeding plans.

Each firm will receive between $100,000 and $200,000.