Economy Keroche boss now changes name as she eyes Nakuru senatorial seat

In a Kenya Gazette notice, Keroche chief executive said she will now be known as Tabitha Karanja Keroche. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary Keroche Breweries chief executive officer Tabitha Mukami Mungai has dropped her maiden name and adopted the company’s brand, which she has built over the years.

The name change might have been informed by her move to join politics as she seeks to become Nakuru senator in the forthcoming polls.

Keroche Breweries chief executive officer Tabitha Mukami Mungai has dropped her maiden name and adopted the company’s brand, which she has built over the years.

The name change might have been informed by her move to join politics as she seeks to become Nakuru senator in the forthcoming polls.

In a Kenya Gazette notice, the businesswoman, who was formally known as Tabitha Mukami Mungai, said she will now be known as Tabitha Karanja Keroche.

“Tabitha Mukami Mungai, formally and absolutely renounced and abandoned the use of her former name Tabitha Mukami Mungai, and in lieu thereof assumed and adopted the name Tabitha Karanja Keroche, for all purposes and authorizes and requests all persons at all times to designate, describe and address her by her assumed name Tabitha Karanja Keroche only,” the Notice read.

Several politicians including former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu and former city boss Mike Mbuvi adopted the names Babayao and Sonko respectively to appeal to the electorate.

The Naivasha-based company, which has been in existence for more than 20 years, has gained and solidified a reputation as a champion of local entrepreneurship, and Ms Karanja will likely ride on that as she hopes to clinch the Nakuru senatorial seat.