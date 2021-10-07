Economy Kitui official faces jail on Sh63m debt

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary A Kitui county government official risks jail over Sh63 million owed to a supplier.

Fairplan Systems Ltd successfully applied to have Ben Katungi, the Kitui county executive member for finance to appear in court and show cause why he should not be jailed for six months for failing to settle the debt.

Mr Katungi is expected to appear before High Court judge Jairus Ngaah on October 12.

A Kitui county government official risks jail over Sh63 million owed to a supplier.

Fairplan Systems Ltd successfully applied to have Ben Katungi, the Kitui county executive member for finance to appear in court and show cause why he should not be jailed for six months for failing to settle the debt.

Mr Katungi is expected to appear before High Court judge Jairus Ngaah on October 12.

Through lawyer Patrick Lutta, the company said it obtained a judgment of Sh63 million in March this year. And despite being served with a demand to settle the

Mr Lutta told the court that a demand letter for payment of the amount was served to Mr Katungi on July 15.

He said he is aware the county has received funds to pay pending bills together with the budgetary allocation for 2021-2022 and unless he is compelled to pay, it will spend the whole sum without paying the company.

“The Respondent has received funds for settling pending bills including the ex-parte Applicant’s together with the budgetary allocation for 2021-2022 from treasury and is stubbornly refusing to pay,” he said.

Mr Lutta said Mr Katungi should obey the orders issued unless the orders are discharged or set aside.