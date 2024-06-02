KNBS on the spot for wrong power bills in computations

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) is on the spot for using the wrong electricity prices in its monthly cost of living computation, raising questions over the authenticity of the agency’s latest inflation numbers.

This is after the agency indicated that power prices rose by up to 6.9 percent in May despite actual Kenya Power bills declining during the period.

The agency has, however, maintained that its figures are accurate as they are sourced from not only its internally collected data from 50 places well distributed across the country but also from other official sources such as parastatals.

But the sticking point is that according to KNBS’s inflation figures for May, the price of 50 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity increased by an average of 5.5 percent to Sh1,400 during the month, marking an increase from Sh1,326.54 in April.

Similarly, the inflation figures indicate that 200 units of electricity were retailing at an average price of Sh6,730.2 in May, an increase of 6.9 percent compared to Sh6,297.78 in April. This, however, contrasts with actual power prices gazetted by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) and effected by Kenya Power.

Epra reviews power prices monthly to adjust the cost of three pass-through components: fuel energy charge, forex adjustment, and water use levy.

This means that when the price of these components increases, the cost of power increases, and when they reduce, the cost of electricity also reduces.

In May’s electricity price review, the energy regulator cut the cost of these components by an average of 73 cents per unit. As a result, ordinary domestic customers, who use between 30kWh and 100kWh monthly, are paying about Sh1,277 for 50 units of power this month, which is a marginal drop from Sh1,311 in April.

At the same time, those who use more than 100 units monthly are paying Sh6,077 for 200 units on average, down from Sh6,213 in April.

The discrepancy between KNBS’ and Kenya Power’s power price figures has now raised fresh questions over whether the inflation figures, which are critical in informing the government’s monetary policy, can be relied upon.

The accuracy of inflation figures is crucial not only for the government but also for the private sector for planning. Electricity is one of the main goods that are used by KNBS to track inflation. The housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels index has been assigned an importance of 14.6 percent in terms of its impact on the cost of living.

This is the second-largest share of any category of products and is only behind the food and non-alcoholic beverages index, which is given an importance of 32.9 percent on tracking inflation. Other major inflation indices are alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics; clothing and footwear; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance; health; transport; information and communication; recreation, sport and culture; education services; restaurants and accommodation services; insurance and financial services, and personal care and social protection.

According to KNBS, overall inflation rose to 5.1 percent in May compared to 5.0 percent in April, a change that is used by monetary policymakers such as the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to intervene with necessary measures.

“The housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels index increased by 1.2 percent between April 2024 and May 2024 mainly due to rise in prices of 200kWh and 50kWh of electricity by 6.9 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively,” said KNBS.

But to understand the magnitude of the impact of the power prices data mismatch, were KNBS to accurately record actual electricity prices for May, the overall headline inflation figure would likely be lower than the recorded 5.1 percent. Officially, KNBS says it collects its inflation data in the second and third weeks of the month from a representative sample of outlets located in 50 data collection zones across the country.

This inflation data is critical, because when inflation rises above a targeted range, the CBK’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which sits every two months, normally intervenes by raising the base lending rate.

This is referred to as the tightening of the monetary policy and is meant to raise the cost of borrowing and consequently lower consumption-driven inflation. The cost of credit has a major effect on the cost of doing business as well as the cost of living considering that an increasing volume of loans is now borrowed for household consumption.

In a phone conversation with the Business Daily on Saturday, KNBS’s statistics production director, Robert Nderitu, said that the agency’s statistics are accurate, but that it will probe the reason for the discrepancy in the power prices data.

He further stated that the agency collects data from various collection points across the country and that some of the data, including fuel and power prices, is usually collected from single data points, that is Epra and Kenya Power respectively, to ensure uniformity.

“We collect data from across the country and at each collection point, we check at least three varieties for each commodity and get an average,” said Mr Nderitu. “For the data on electricity prices, we usually get it from Kenya Power. Allow me to check with our data collectors and also review the data that we usually receive from Kenya Power.”

This comes even as Kenya has been striving to make its macroeconomic and microeconomic data more accurate, leading to the rebasing of the country’s national accounts and Consumer Price Index (CPI) by KNBS in 2019 and 2020 respectively.