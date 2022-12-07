Economy KPA works on developing inter-county ports, jetties

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is working with eight devolved units to develop inter-county ports, jetties and maritime facilities to enhance the sector in the country.

The State department for Transport says the authority is collaborating with coastal ferry waters from Vanga in Kwale County on the South Coast all the way to Lamu.

KPA is also working with the Lake Victoria waters for the five counties that share the water resource to develop maritime transport.

The authority is also in talks with the Lake Turkana and Marsabit counties to develop jetties, ports and maritime facilities in the respective regions.

Public ferry services are currently provided by KPA after the Kenya Ferry Services was wound up last year.

The authority provides the services across the Likoni Channel and Mtongwe.

However, in other parts of the coastline and inland waters, the services are offered by the private sector although some of the jetties are built and maintained by the government.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen Wednesday said the ministry and KPA will work with the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport Corridor Authority (Lapsset) to utilise the three berths that are now operational.

“In Lamu county, I wish to reiterate that the government has in the last few years developed jetties and landing facilities in Mukowe and Lamu Island Jetty, which are now in use by the locals and tourists,” Mr Murkomen told MPs.

“We are committed to ensuring that Kenyans and the people of Lamu have transport facilities that ensure their safety. While responding to questions filed by Lamu Woman Representative Ruweida Obo, the Cabinet Secretary said the ministry is working on a plan to develop more jetties in Lamu to enable docking if vessels and transportation of people.

The CS said the government has in the past three years made concerted efforts to improve port facilities along Lake Victoria, including the rehabilitation of the port of Kisumu and improvement of piers in the counties of Siaya, Homabay and Migori.

“Other works undertaken include dredging, provision of navigational aids and establishment of search and rescue centres to ensure safety of the people and enhance trade,” he said.

“There are efforts to expand and develop water transport services in other areas especially in the coastal and inland waters as this is the most cost-effective mode of transport.”

→ [email protected]