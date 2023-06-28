Economy Land CS summoned over 977 acres ceded by Delmonte

EDWIN MUTAI

Parliament has summoned the Lands Cabinet secretary and Murang’a County over 997 acres of land that multinational fruit processor, Del Monte Kenya, surrendered to benefit local residents.

The Lands Committee said the Lands Ministry and the county did not implement the recommendations of the House that approved the allocation of the land to the Kandara Residents Association for settlement.

MPs in 2021 approved a recommendation of the Committee on Implementation of House Resolution directing the Lands Ministry in consultation with the National Land Commission (NLC) to allocate the land to the Kandara Residents Association and the Murang’a and Kiambu counties in the ratio of 70:30 respectively as per the NLC gazette notice 1995 of 2019.

The House also approved a caution against the renewal of land leased on parcel number 12158 until the land is allocated as directed by the Committee on Implementation.

“Contrary to the caution, the lease in respect of land parcel number 12158 was renewed as per the Murang’a County Government notification approval serial number 0611 dated November 17, 2021,” Geoffrey Wanyoike, Kandara Residents Association chairman told the committee.

“The Lands Ministry approved the extension of the lease for LR No. 12158 despite a caution by the National Assembly that the lease for this parcel of land should not be renewed until the matter is conclusively discussed and addressed between the Committee on Implementation and the Ministry of Land.”

The Committee on Implementation recommendations followed the findings of an inquiry by the Lands Committee, which queried the circumstances under which the land that was said to have been surrendered by two companies, Sassa Coffee and Rappit B. Limited were later irregularly acquired by Del Monte.

The two firms had in 1973 surrendered LR No 12158 measuring 2,900 acres in Murang’a that is registered under Del Monte Kenya.

The land was an amalgamation of L.R Nos. 10862, 11312, 2953, 4873 and 11146.

Former Cabinet Secretary Faridah Karoney was unable to explain how the land changed hands from the government to Del Monte.

At the time of the House inquiry, the NLC chairperson Gershom Otachi told the committee the parcels of land were originally owned by Chui Estates Limited up to 1973 when through a memorandum of registration transfer of lands and at a consideration of Sh2 million, they were transferred to the government of Kenya. The transfer was executed in 1973.

Appearing before the Lands committee chaired by North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, the Kandara Residents Association said the Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi had revealed in November last year that the land has already been ceded by Del Monte and will be used to construct affordable housing units.

“We request for expedited investigations into fraudulent dealings by the Ministry of Lands when MPs were proceeding to campaigns season. We also ask you to investigate non-compliance with the NLC and Parliament recommendations,” Mr Wanyoike said.

The association also asked the committee to launch investigations into the conduct of the government and non-government officials involved in the intentional delay to allocate their members 70 per cent of the surrendered land.

The committee resolved to visit Del Monte and have a meeting with its management together with the area residents in order to find a lasting solution to the strained relationship.

The association Secretary General Victor Wambusi told MPs that the tussle on the land had been concluded by relevant authorities and it is only fair that the parcel be surrendered to the residents.

