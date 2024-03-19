Economy M-Pesa tops brands loved by women, survey shows

Managing Director of Ipsos Kenya Chris Githaiga speaks during the unveiling of Top 100 Most Loved Brands by Women in Kenya on March 19, 2024 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By EDNA MWENDA

M-Pesa, Safaricom and Equity Bank are the top three most loved brands by women in Kenya in 2024, according to a new report released by communication consultancy firm BSD Group and markets researcher Ipsos.

The survey highlights the consumer behaviour of women countrywide.

Samsung, Ajab, Naivas, Airtel, KCB Bank, Menengai and Apple electronics follow in the top 10 spots respectively, indicating a shift in consumer choice and brand preference when compared to 2023’s ranking.

Menengai shot from the bottom 10 list of 2023 to the top 10 in 2024.

Streaming service Netflix fell from position 22 to 77 in the review period.

In last year's ranking Nice & Lovely body care products, Softcare sanitary pads, Gotv and National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) appeared in the top 10 list.

Following the latest release of the 4th edition of The Top 100 Most Loved Brands by Women in Kenya, the study conducted on 1,000 women from various parts of the country establishes women consumers as an emerging, significant and profitable consumer market.

"Women influence up to 80 per cent of all consumer purchases. By understanding the women's market, brands can tap into a wider range of product categories and increase their market share," said Chris Githaiga, Ipsos Kenya managing director.

Nine in 10 women surveyed expressed concerns that the high cost of living overshadowed other issues inhibiting their purchasing power.

“The study provides critical insights and much-needed value to leadership and management in strengthening product and service delivery to a key demographic that has been repeatedly proven to be extremely bankable," said Eva Muraya, founder and chief executive officer of BSD Group.

"As we navigate a very volatile market environment, those who invest in this data will be able to access insights that provide a strengthened competitive advantage, reputational equity and opportunity for innovations and disruption.”

The country's gender gap index in 2023 score stood at 0.71, meaning that women are around 29 per cent less likely to have the same opportunities as males.

As the primary shopper, about 69 per cent of women play a key role in the buying of products or services used in their households and on average, 59 per cent of their income goes to household purchases.

About three in ten women (28 per cent) are concerned about balancing work and family responsibilities which mostly affects urban dwellers most.

The rise of female-headed households accounting for about half of families (50 per cent) in Kenya signals a huge opportunity for most brands that actively seek to engage women as an opportunity for growth.

There is a shift from women as passive consumers of alcohol to purchase decision-makers.

Seven in ten women are financial decision-makers regarding the retail outlets they shop from.

HP computers, Lifebuoy, Marvel Sanitary pads, Golden Fry, Moi’s Bridge Hospital, house of Manji and Ketepa were ranked in the bottom ten most loved brands by women.

