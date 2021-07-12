Economy Mombasa slum to wait longer for Sh1.3bn pollution award

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Appellate court judges ruled that the intended appeal by Nema was arguable and it would be difficult to recover the money.

Residents of Owino Uhuru slums in Mombasa will have to wait longer to see whether they will be paid Sh1.3 billion for inhaling poisonous emissions from a smelting factory after the Court of Appeal froze the compensation.

Appellate court judges ruled that the intended appeal by National Environment Management Authority (Nema) was arguable and it would be difficult to recover the money if the residents are paid and the government wins the appeal.

“We have perused the draft memorandum of appeal. We are satisfied that the intended appeal is arguable,” said Justice Martha Koome (now Chief Justice), Justices Daniel Musinga and Asike Makhandia.

The judges said none of the victims swore an affidavit to state that they were capable of refunding the money if it is paid out and the appeal is successful.

“On the nugatory aspect, if execution is undertaken and the intended appeal succeeds, we think it will be impossible to recover the huge judgment sum that may have been paid to the petitioners,” the Judges said.

The Nema argued that the period granted by Justice Ann Omollo to pay the huge sum and undertake the clean-up exercise was too short, considering that it is a State agency that relies on the Treasury for funding.

The regulator said it operates within the budgetary financial year cycle of the Treasury. Therefore, said Nema, it was unable to raise the 40 percent stake of the Sh1.3 billion within the 90 days it was directed to pay.

Nema through its director-general Mamo B. Mamo said if not stopped, the judgment would be executed and the decision would cripple its operations.

Justice Omollo had apportioned the State 70 percent of the total award after a finding that its agencies failed to discharge their duties as required by law. Mombasa County was to shoulder five percent of the award.

The court also gave the Nema 120 days to clean up the soil, water and remove any waste or harmful material deposited in the area and, in default, pay the residents a further Sh700 million for coordinating the clean-up.

The lead smelting factory, Metal Refineries (EPZ) Ltd was directed to pay 25 percent of the money for being the direct source of the poison while Penguin Paper and Book Company will meet five percent for leasing out its land to the factory.

The court blamed the regulator for assisting the factory — Metal Refinery (EPZ) Ltd — to breach the law instead of holding it to account.

The court also criticised Nema for making procedural blunders that resulted in a disaster, which will cost the government millions of shillings to rectify.

The judge also put Nema on the spot for approving the project and not taking measures to ensure its activities would not have devastating effects on the environment and the community within its areas of operations.

Instead of showing that they did due diligence, the government agencies involved in the matter blamed the victims for continuing to live in an area that was zoned as industrial and also for failing to move out after learning of the pollution.