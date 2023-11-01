Economy More pain as SGR hikes fares by 50 percent

An SGR train at the Naivasha Inland Container Depot on January 17, 2022.

By MARY WAMBUI KANYI

More by this Author

The Kenya Railways has announced a 50 percent fare hike for Nairobi to Mombasa SGR passengers starting January 1, 2024.

The fare review also affects passengers using the Nairobi commuter rail service and the Kisumu and Nanyuki safari trains.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Kenya Railways management said passengers travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa will pay Sh1,500 (economy class) and Sh4,500 (first class) up from the current Sh1,000 (economy class) and Sh3,000 (first class).

“The increase is informed by changes in the energy and petroleum sector where prices of fuel have significantly increased thus affecting the cost of our operations,” the statement explained.

It added that passengers making advance purchases for the Madaraka Express passenger service will notice the adjusted fares starting today.

Some of the reviewed fares are as follows:

First class; Nairobi to Mariakani (Sh4,310), Athi River to Mombasa (Sh4,340), Emali to Mombasa (Sh3,350) and Voi to Mombasa (Sh1,320).

Economy class; Nairobi to Mariakani (Sh1,500), Athi River to Mombasa (Sh1,430), Emali to Mombasa (Sh1,100) and Voi to Mombasa (Sh440).

Those plying the Nairobi-Suswa route will pay as follows;

Nairobi to Suswa/Mai Mahiu (sh250), Nairobi to Rongai/Ngong (Sh130).

Those leaving Rongai heading to Ngong will pay Sh70 as the rest pay Sh130 for commuting between Rongai to Mai Mahiu and Suswa, Ngong to Mai Mahiu and Suswa and Mai Mahiu to Suswa.

Children between three and 11 travelling with adults will pay half the price and those above 11 will pay full price.