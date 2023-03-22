Economy MPs call Kenya Power chiefs on move to hide bills breakdown

Senate Committee on Energy Chair Wahome Wamatinga during a session at Parliament Buildings on March 8, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

Parliament has summoned the management of Kenya Power to explain why it started hiding a breakdown of charges on electricity bills following complaints from consumers.

The Senate Standing Committee on Energy criticised acting utility executives for snubbing a meeting called to deliberate its billing system.

Kenya Power last week stopped giving customers details of individual pass-through costs.

The utility was previously issuing a detailed breakdown of the same when one purchases power through its prepaid system via a text message.

The message would show the amount of money spent by a customer, the units received, how much of the money would go towards actual energy bought and other costs including value-added tax (VAT), fuel cost charge and forex charge.

Other costs that were included in the breakdown included the rural electrification programme charge, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) charge, Water Resources Management Authority charge and inflation adjustment charge.

“Kenya Power was to appear before us this morning over the new billing but they have written indicating they have an internal issue. We have resolved to summon them to appear without fail next Wednesday,” Wamatinga Wahome who chairs the committee said.

“As a matter of urgency, we must summon them because there are so many independent power producers who secured speculative licenses to put up power plants when they have no financial muscle,” said Mr Wamatinga.

He said the danger is that individuals who hold permits for IPPs will hold the country to ransom.

“We want them to provide us with the entire list of individuals who have secured licenses for setting up IPPs in 2024/25 financial year,” he said.

