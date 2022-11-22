Economy MPs debate GMO maize imports today

By EDWIN MUTAI

Parliament will this afternoon hear a petition seeking to stop the planned importation of 10 million bags of GMO maize in efforts to protect farmers’ earnings that will set the stage for further inflation rally.

MPs will interrupt normal business to debate following the announcement by Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria to import duty-free grains over the next six months.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing petitioned the Speaker Moses Wetang'ula to suspend normal business and debate the announcement that has caused controversy.

The shipments are expected to plug the gap triggered by reduced harvest in the wake of prolonged drought, which pushed the cost of maize flour to an average of Sh190 in October for the two-kilo packet from Sh130 at the start of the year.

The costly flour together with fuel and other food items have led to Kenya’s monthly inflation rising to a 65-month high of 9.6 percent in October, squeezing household budgets and demand for goods and services.

The petition seeks stoppage of the import on fears it would bring down maize prices and hurt farmers, particularly from the Rift Valley grain basket.

Standing Orders allow an MP to petition the Speaker to interrupt normal business to debate a matter of national importance.

Mr Pkosing claimed the new administration is under pressure from multinationals to allow GMO maize.

“I have petitioned Parliament to suspend business tomorrow (this afternoon) so that we stop any form of maize imports whether GMO or non-GMO until all maize that our farmers are harvesting is mopped up by the government,” Mr Pkosing said.

He warned the government will face the wrath of farmers in the bread basket counties of North Rift, Central Rift and Bungoma about the duty-free maize.

Farmers in Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, West Pokot, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nakuru and Narok are harvesting the long rains maize.

“I have been sent by farmers from these areas to tell Mr Kuria to stop importation of maize until the government mops up all their harvests. They want the government to announce a price of Sh4,500 per 90kg bag,” he said.

Farmers are now selling a bag at between Sh4,700 and Sh5,600 and fear the planned imports will drive prices to below Sh1,000.

Mr Pkosing also demanded that the government open all National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots and buy farmers maize for Strategic Grain Reserves.

