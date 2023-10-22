Economy MPs mull Bill on sharing of Tsavo park cash with counties

Elephants at the Tsavo East National Park in Taita Taveta. FILE PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

A parliamentary committee is mulling a proposal to introduce a Bill to implement President William Ruto’s directive that a minimum of 50 percent of all revenues generated from the Tsavo National Park benefit residents.

The National Assembly’s Tourism and Wildlife Committee says it is considering a legislative proposal for the establishment of a well-defined revenue-sharing formula among the national and county governments that border Tsavo East and Tsavo West national parks.

This is after Taita Taveta MCAs presented a proposal to the Tourism and Wildlife Committee asking to enact the proceeds of the national park’s revenue-sharing Bill.

If the Bill sails through, Taita Taveta County will get at least 50 percent of the revenue collected from the Tsavo National Park.

“We want the President to fulfil his promise to the people of Taita Taveta County to have a quota of revenues raised by the Tsavo National Park allocated to our devolved unit,” said Voi MP Khamis Abdi Chome.

“The President directive can only be actualised through a Bill and the proposals given by the county assembly members is a good starting point for this committee.”

Mwatate MP Peter Mbogho Shake backed another proposal by the county leaders asking the National Assembly to consider the passage of a law designating a specific part of Tsavo National Park as a game reserve.

“It is estimated that Kenya collects more than Sh60 billion from Tsavo East and West national parks annually,” said Mr Shake.

The devolved legislature proposed the national government compensate the Taita Taveta residents for their role in generating carbon credits.

The committee chaired by Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki is conducting a 90-day inquiry into the human-wildlife conflict to develop a comprehensive resolution that embraces public interest, the conservation of wildlife, and sustainable development.

Mr Mbiuki cautioned MPs and MCA’s from Taita Taveta to adjust their expectations as revenue collected by KWS from Tsavo National Park and other reserves is not even enough to sustain their budgetary allocation as they have relied on the Treasury and Parliament for more resources to meet their mandate.

“Which revenue are we sharing raised from the Tsavo National Park, literally KWS at the end of the day comes in and starts relying on the same exchequer for funds,” said Mr Mbiuki.

“It is extremely good to be realistic colleagues, if the National Treasury can be able to sustain the operation of KWS, per se, then whatever is left or earned in terms of revenue data can be shared. But right now, the same kind of KWS relies on the exchequer to fund their activities.”

Mr Mbiuki said year in and year out, the KWS has been appearing before Parliament to plead for more resources so that they can be able to sustain their operations.

“So as much as we want to share the resources from parks between the national and county governments equally, is it really sustainable or even doable?” Mr Mbiuki asked.

He termed the President's remarks as populist saying it will be hard to implement the promise as it will be very problematic.

“As you know, some things are so populist, but when it comes to walking the talk becomes a big problem, please adjust your expectations,” Mr Mbiuki said.

The MPs and the MCAs also demanded compensation from revenues arising from carbon credits.

Tsavo East and Tsavo West is Kenya’s largest and oldest protected area, occupying at least 60 percent of Taita Taveta County.

“While others contribute to environmental pollution, Tsavo National Park, covering 62 percent of the county's land mass, diligently preserves trees and vegetation, effectively sequestering carbon into the ground,” said Mr Chome.

“We deserve compensation for our contribution, as we are essentially doing this for the benefit of the entire nation and humanity at large.”

Mr Chome, who is a member of the committee reckons that when carbon credit funds are channelled to entities like Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) or any other organisation, there is a need to ensure that host communities are duly compensated.

