Economy MPs reject Peninah Malonza, President Ruto's pick for Tourism Cabinet post

Peninah Malonza during her vetting for the position of Cabinet Secretary Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage at County Hall on October 19, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

The National Assembly's Committee on Appointments (COA) has approved President William Ruto's Cabinet nominees save for Peninah Malonzo.

The nomination of Ms Malonza was unanimously rejected by the vetting committee, which tabled its report in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

The report also includes a minority report, from opposition Azimio MPs led by Junet Mohamed, recommending the rejection of Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Aisha Jumwa and Agriculture's Mithika Linturi.

MPs are currently debating the report, which can be amended, before a vote is taken.

Ms Malonza is the former Kitui Deputy Governor. She is also a former senior executive with Compassion International, a non-governmental organisation.

