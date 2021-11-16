Economy MPs threaten to halt UK military pact over killing

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi yesterday. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

Defence Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa pleaded with the MPs to ratify the military pact after the existing agreement lapsed in October.

MPs have threatened to shoot down a military cooperation deal between Kenya and the UK until British soldiers involved in the gruesome murder of Agnes Wanjiru in Nanyuki are brought to justice.

Defence Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa pleaded with the MPs to ratify the military pact after the existing agreement lapsed in October.

He said the new military cooperation with the UK is in the interest of Kenya.

The parliamentary Defence and Foreign Relations Committee has threatened to halt the ratification of the memorandum of understanding with the UK until the murder of the 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiku is resolved.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi said the House should be more concerned with the lives of Kenyans than its relations with other foreign countries.

“We put more emphasis on national interest than other individual interests,” he said.

If legislators follow through with their threats, they risk jeopardising the fight against terrorism in the region.

The UK British troops help to train more than 1,100 Kenyan soldiers every year before they deploy to the African Union Mission in Somalia to fight Al-Shabaab.