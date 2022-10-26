Economy MPs to determine fate of rejected Cabinet secretary nominees Wednesday

Aisha Jumwa, the Cabinet nominee for Public Service, when she appeared before a parliamentary committee for vetting on October 18, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

The fate of three Cabinet Secretary nominees will be determined Wednesday by the 349 MPs after eight of the 21-member vetting panel rejected them.

While the Committee on Appointments (CoA), which vetted 24 persons for Cabinet posts unanimously rejected the nomination of Penina Malonza as the Tourism CS, the eight MPs from the Azimio Coalition filed a dissenting report rejecting the appointment of Mithika Linturi (Agriculture) and Aisha Jumwa (Public Service, Gender & Affirmative Action).

The committee chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula tabled its report recommending that the House approves the appointment of 23 nominees including the Attorney General and Secretary to the Cabinet. In rejecting the nomination of Ms Malonza as Cabinet secretary, the CoA said the nominee did not demonstrate knowledge of topical, administrative and technical issues touching on the ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage.

“Consequently, the nominee lacks requisite abilities and experience to serve as the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage,” the committee said in its report.

“Further, pursuant to Article 152(2) of the Constitution…, the committee recommends that this House rejects the nomination of Penina Malonza for appointment as Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya.”

In a minority report, eight Azimio La Umoja One Kenya MPs rejected the nomination of Mr Linturi and Ms Jumwa on integrity questions that are contrary to the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

