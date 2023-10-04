Economy MPs want school capitation up fourfold to fund CBC costs

By SAMWEL OWINO

Members of Parliament want capitation to primary schools increased more than fourfold from the current Sh1,420 per child to Sh7,760 to cater to the cost of implementing the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

The lawmakers said the current capitation model put in place in 2015 requires a revision due to changes in the education curriculum and the prevailing high cost of living.

In a motion sponsored by Gatanga MP Edward Muriu, the MPs said CBC needs a lot of resources for implementation hence the call for review of capitation.

“This House resolves that the government revises the capitation per student in primary schools from the current Sh1,420 per year to at least Sh7,760, being the minimum optimal capitation factoring the new CBC education system and the prevailing high cost of living,” reads the motion.

The MPs also said that CBC introduced new classes that call for additional infrastructure such as desks which most parents have been forced to buy while children of those who can’t afford are sent home.

Wajir East MP Adan Daud said without increasing the capitation, there is no free primary education as claimed by the government.

“This country has adopted a new curriculum which is very intense and therefore requires a lot of resources to implement. The students require consistent assessment under this curriculum. If the capitation that was approved in 2015 did not factor in the CBC then there is no free education,” Mr Daud said.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma said CBC has occasioned extra costs in terms of facilities hence the Ministry of Education should not only increase the capitation but also ensure timely release of funds to schools.

“The new curriculum has brought high-cost ramifications such as uniforms, facilities especially those in the Junior Secondary School, hence there is need for an increase in capitation in order cater for these expenses and this money should be released on time,” Mr Kaluma said.

