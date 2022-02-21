Economy Munya triples import permit fees for livestock products

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author Summary Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has, through a legal notice, asked Parliament to approve reviews to the charges that were last changed over 20 years ago.

The ministry has proposed that Sh3,000 be charged per consignment (truckloads) of animal feeds, apiary products, egg products, meat and milk products against the current Sh1,000.

Traders of livestock products are set to face higher charges following proposals to triple permit fees for import and exports.

“Adjusting the charges will improve the effectiveness and efficiency of delivery of veterinary services with the resultant improvement of livelihood and poverty,” said Mr Munya.

The Directorate of Veterinary Services is mandated to protect the country from entry and establishment of animal disease and pest. The department has faced budgetary constraints over the recent past in what has compelled the reviews that also affect permits and health certificates for animals from the current Sh1,000 to Sh2,000.

Veterinary diagnostic services are the main consumers of veterinary allocation. In the year ending June 2018, the department grappled with a Sh59million deficit in its budget after an allocation of Sh31 million against a budget requirement of 90 million.

Mr Munya noted the reviews considered inflation and a need to align charges with trading partners in East Africa.

Traders that will be affected by the reviews include livestock keepers, livestock importers, slaughterhouse proprietors, milk and meat exporters.

Others are honey and hive products importers and exporters, animal feeds and inputs importers as well as public and private animal health service providers.

Mr Munya said consultations regarding the reviews had been carried out with industry stakeholders who agreed that the changes were timely.

“In addition, the stakeholders were of the opinion that the review of fees and charges by the Directorate of Veterinary services be undertaken regularly in line with changing economic situation,” he said.

