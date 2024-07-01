Murkomen on the spot for delay lowering Expressway toll fees

The Kenyan government has delayed lowering Nairobi Expressway toll charges despite the falling inflation and strengthening of the shilling against the dollar, boosting the earnings of the Chinese firm that owns the road.

The Business Daily has established that the Ministry of Roads and Transport is sitting on an advisory from the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) to lower the toll charges that were reviewed upwards on January 1.

The highways authority, which regulates the expressway operations, reckons that the strengthening of shilling and lower inflation should trigger a drop in the toll charges.

“We had mentioned the need to reduce toll fees to the PS,” said a top official at Kenha, who sought anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter.

“The adjustment could be at the CS’s whims and they (the contractor) have no control. It is the CS who can gazette.”

The current toll charges were based on inflation at 6.85 percent and the shilling at Sh143.75 against the dollar.

The shilling has since February extended gains against the dollar as Kenya’s settlement of the Eurobond that matured in June calmed investors, pushing the local currency to Sh129.50 from Sh157.32 at the start of the year.

Inflation also dropped to a 44-month low of 4.6 percent in June compared to 6.6 percent in December, bringing the cost of living measure to within the State’s target range of 2.5 percent to 7.5 percent.

After the adjustment of toll fees in January, motorists driving saloon cars from Mlolongo to Nairobi Westlands saw their user fees increase by 38.9 percent to Sh500 from the rate of Sh360 that had been set earlier in April 2022.

Driving the same vehicle from Westlands to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) costs Sh410, an increase of more than a third from Sh300. The toll for the distance between Museum Hill and the JKIA.

Motorists had hoped for lower rates to be announced from July 1 in line with macro-economic changes.

The law gives the Cabinet Secretary for Transport the powers to adjust the toll rates downwards if inflation falls and the shilling strengthens as part of the public private partnership (PPP) that the country inked with the Chinese contractor — Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Construction (CRBC).

On December 19, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen issued a Kenya Gazette notice announcing the higher charges that took effect on January 1.

The reluctance to reduce the toll rates has parallels with the rocket-and-feather pricing where upstream changes are adjusted upwards at rocket-speeds while the lower prices come down at the pace of a feather.

Monday, Mr Murkomen did not respond to requests for comments via calls and text messages.

The State opened a window allowing the Chinese company to adjust the Nairobi Expressway toll charges annually based on inflation in fees that will be paid in dollars. The inaugural toll charges were based on the dollar trading at Sh103.79 and reviewed based on inflation and the rate of the shilling to the dollar. This technically means that the toll charges are dollar-based and will cushion the Chinese operator from exchange rate losses. It has since reviewed the rates upwards twice.

The Chinese firm is expected to earn an estimated Sh106.8 billion profit for the 27 years it will own the double-decker road.

The expressway involves a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway within the existing median of Mombasa Road/Uhuru Highway/Waiyaki Way and 11 interchanges or exits and entry routes that act as toll ramps.

The toll charges are forecast to generate Sh302.5 billion revenues, which will offer the Chinese firm an annual profit of Sh3.9 billion.

At Sh3.9 billion, CRBC’s forecast annual earnings from the double-decker road dwarfs the profits of the majority of firms listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) — underlining the outsized cash the expressway will generate over the 27 years.

Toll fees were introduced in the late 1980s but were scrapped in the mid-90s in favour of the roads maintenance levy currently charged at Sh18 per litre of petrol and diesel.

The return of toll fees is the result of using private investments in State infrastructure to build roads, energy plants and housing, with investors recouping their cash from charging user fees.

Kenya is seeking to maintain the pace of spending on new infrastructure with funding from private backers while reducing borrowings and the budget deficit.

The government is planning for more highways to be constructed through the PPP arrangement, depending on the success of the two.