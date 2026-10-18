The soft spoken 'iron lady' of Kenya's public service becomes major private sector investor

Esther Koimett is not one for the limelight. Soft-spoken and rarely seen in the media, the former Principal Secretary has spent much of her career away from the public glare, even as she sat at the centre of some of the biggest transactions that have reshaped Kenya’s economy.
Now, the daughter of the late powerful Moi-era minister Nicholas Biwott is back in the spotlight after reversing attempts to place her 18.24 percent stake in Middle East Bank Kenya under a nominee company amid a series of ownership changes at the lender.