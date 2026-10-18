Prime

The soft spoken 'iron lady' of Kenya's public service becomes major private sector investor

Esther Koimett.

Photo credit: Joseph Barasa | Nation Media Group

By  Dominic Omondi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Esther Koimett is not one for the limelight. Soft-spoken and rarely seen in the media, the former Principal Secretary has spent much of her career away from the public glare, even as she sat at the centre of some of the biggest transactions that have reshaped Kenya’s economy.

Now, the daughter of the late powerful Moi-era minister Nicholas Biwott is back in the spotlight after reversing attempts to place her 18.24 percent stake in Middle East Bank Kenya under a nominee company amid a series of ownership changes at the lender.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME Mudavadi group pays Absa Sh3bn for insurance firms

  2. PRIME Nairobi county eyes private sector in mortuary upgrade

  3. PRIME Average returns on MMFs slump to 9.3pc

In the headlines

View All