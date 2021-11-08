Economy Nanok faults State on plan to pay out 516 landowners in Turkana oil fields

Turkana governor Joseph Nanok. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By Sammy Luta

More by this Author Summary Turkana governor Josphat Nanok has opposed the planned payout to 516 landowners of oil fields to pave way for construction of a crude pipeline and processing facility.

Nanok, who has opposed the process ever since the gazette notice, termed the compensation plan as illegal, noting that it was in total disregard of lawful procedures for acquisition of community land.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has opposed the planned payout to 516 landowners of oil fields to pave way for the construction of a crude pipeline and processing facility

The State, through the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining, had received what was termed as a clearer plan for oil production in South Lokichar Basin from British exploration firm Tullow, wrapping up a more than two-year process since a gazette notice was issued in February 2019.

"It is only the County Government as the custodian of community land .... My administration has not been consulted and therefore the entire process is null and void," the county boss said at a burial on Saturday.

He noted that the process to acquire community land and generate a list of landowners to be compensated was not fully participatory as critical stakeholders were left out of the process.

He said the county government will hold a stakeholders engagement on land use, starting with Lodwar Municipality, to decide how to manage the resource. Mr Nanok’s administration went to court in 2019 seeking orders to stop the implementation of the National Land Commission decision to compulsory acquire community land.