Economy Parliament fast-tracks Finance Bill passage after Kimunya woos lawmakers

Majority Leader Amos Kimunya. PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Parliament has fast-tracked the passage of the Finance Bill, 2022, which seeks to impose higher prices on beer, cigarettes, fruit juice and bottled water.

The House adjourns indefinitely (Sine die) on June 9 to pave the way for the August 9 General Election.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale said the reduction of the publication period would allow the Finance and National Planning Committee chaired by Homa Bay MP Gladys Wanga to consult Kenyans while lawmakers are in recess.

Parliament has fast-tracked the passage of the Finance Bill, 2022, which seeks to impose higher prices on beer, cigarettes, fruit juice and bottled water.

Majority Leader Amos Kimunya successfully lobbied MPs to reduce the publication period.

“The reduction of the publication period from 14 to four days will facilitate the first reading of the Bill and for the same to be committed to the Finance committee for them to consider it while we are in recess,” he said.

Parliament takes a one-month recess from tomorrow before reconvening for another month. The House adjourns indefinitely (Sine die) on June 9 to pave the way for the August 9 General Election.

“This is an appeal for the House to reduce the timeline for passing this Bill. Time is not on our side. We are breaking on Thursday and by the time we come back, we will be dealing with the Appropriations Bill, 2022 before we break sine die on Thursday, June 9,” said the Leader of Majority.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale said the reduction of the publication period would allow the Finance and National Planning Committee chaired by Homa Bay MP Gladys Wanga to consult Kenyans while lawmakers are in recess.

“This will allow them to consult as many people as possible because the Bill touches on ordinary citizens in terms of prices of unga, wheat and bread.

“We will allow the committee to consult as many people as possible. By the time we come back, they will be through with public consultations before we pass the Bill,” said Mr Duale.

The Treasury on Thursday announced it is seeking to collect Sh50 billion from a raft of proposed tax measures.

[email protected]