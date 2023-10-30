Economy PSC report: 9,281 new officers hired in President Ruto’s first year

Chairperson of the Public Service Commission Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author

The Public Service Commission (PSC) hired 9,281 new staff to fill vacant posts in various ministries, departments, agencies and parastatals in the first year of President William Ruto’s administration.

The bulk of the new employees, 1,405 were employed by the National Social Security Fund, the Kenya Revenue Authority (1,223) and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (1,059).

Read: MPs reject Bill denying civil servants acting allowances

A new report tabled in Parliament by the PSC shows that the total number of new officers appointed to various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) was 2,2981 which comprised 1,351 males and 930 females. Persons with disabilities were 13, constituting one percent of officers recruited by the MDAs.

“Recruitment and selection is a critical mandate of the commission which aims at matching -in-post numbers to the establishment,” Antony Muchiri, the PSC chairperson said in the annual report for the Financial Year 2022/23.

“Recruitment took the form of new appointments in MDAs, appointments in constitutional commissions and appointments in public universities.”

The report, covering the period September 2022 to September 2023, shows that the State Department for Interior hired 1,412 new staff, the State Department for ICT and Digital Economy hired (470), Lands, Housing and Urban Development (404), Labour (230), the Attorney General (59), Blue Economy (42), Immigration (53) and Environment (27).

The report further said that in the State corporations, the commission hired 609 new officers for the Kenya Meat Commission, National Irrigation Authority (446), National Council for Population Control Council (250) and National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (244). Others are the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya (223), Athi Water Works Authority (242) and the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (90).

Mr Muchiri said that 250 nominees were recommended for appointment as the Principal Secretaries in charge of State Departments and 112 for appointment as Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS). The High Court in July declared the office of CAS unconstitutional.

Read: Public service jobs up 27pc in five years despite hiring freeze

The High Court held that although there was public participation in the initial complement of 23 CAS, there was a lack of public participation in the additional complement of 27 CASs.

The State, through the Attorney General, has appealed the ruling.

→ [email protected]