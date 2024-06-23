Private firms to audit Sh24bn spend by technical colleges

The Auditor-General has invited private firms to audit Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) colleges, to shed light on how Sh24 billion pumped into the institutions in the year to June 2023 was spent.

TVETs form a key part of President William Ruto's economic blueprint aimed at unlocking jobs for the youth through technical skills.

“The Office of the Auditor-General invites sealed tender for the provision of audit services for audits of the TVETs on behalf of the Office of the Auditor-General for the financial year 2022-2023. The TVETs have been grouped and clustered into 27 lots,” Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu said in a tender call.

The audits are expected to shed light on how more than 2,000 TVET colleges across the country spent Sh23.9 billion that was allocated to them in the 2022/23 fiscal year, out of the Sh24.16 billion that was allocated to the State Department for Vocational and Technical Training.

Treasury, during the year, allocated Sh3.8 billion for infrastructure development and expansion across TVETs, Sh18.8 billion for technical trainers and instructor services, and Sh1 billion for technical accreditation and quality assurance.

This financial year, the government has allocated Sh28.3 billion to TVET institutions.

The State Department planned to implement several projects during the year, including the completion of the construction of Nyandarua Hospitality Complex Block, Kaiboi Science & Engineering Complex, Ugunja, Gichugu, Kieni, and Magarini technical training institutes.