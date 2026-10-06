How hospitals will be licensed under new SHA rules

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Clients walk towards the newly rebranded Social Health Authority(SHA) building on October 1, 2024, as the government officially rolled out the healthcare service provider.
By
Linet Owoko
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
Kenya is changing the way health facilities contract with the Social Health Authority (SHA), with the new rules tying reimbursement to the specific services that a facility is licensed to provide.
These changes form part of the 2026–2029 contracting cycle, which coincides with the expiration of the current contracts on October 14, 2026.
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