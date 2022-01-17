Economy PSC shortlists seven for Equalisation Fund job

By EDWIN MUTAI

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted seven individuals to fill a vacancy in the board that administers the multibillion-shilling Equalisation Fund.

PSC has asked the public to present written memoranda on the suitability or otherwise of the seven nominees who will face a parliamentary vetting panel next week.

The National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee will vet Sophia Yusuf Gure, Jarso Guyo Mokku, Mohamed Ali Farah, Mohamed Jama Abdi, Abdullahi Adan Khalif, Fowzia, Ibrahim Sheikh and Victor Poghisio Mengich.

“Members of the public are invited to avail, in writing, by memoranda on oath, any information of interest with respect to the suitability of any of the shortlisted applicants to serve as a member of the Equalisation Fund Advisory Board," the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai said in a public notice.

Mr Sialai said the memoranda may be forwarded to the office of the Clerk of the National Assembly or hand-delivered during office hours so as to be received or before Friday 21, 2022 at 5 p.m.

The PSC, through Mr Sialai, on November 18, 2021, declared one vacancy in the position of member of the Equalisation Fund Advisory Board and invited applications from qualified persons who satisfy the requirements of the Public Finance Management (Equalisation Fund Administration) Regulations 2021.

The money in the Fund is supposed to be used for the provision of basic services in 14 counties considered as marginalised.

Beneficiaries of the fund are Turkana, Lamu, Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Samburu, West Pokot, Tana River, Narok, Kwale, Garissa, Kilifi, Taita Taveta and Isiolo.

The money is meant to provide basic services, including water, roads, health facilities and electricity to marginalised areas.

But the money has never been disbursed since 2012 due to failure by the Treasury and MPs to agree on the model for the fund in line with the Public Finance Management Act.

The undisbursed funds stood at Sh28.3 billion as at January 2019. During the financial year 2019/2020, Counties received a total of Sh5.76 billion as allocation to the Equalisation Fund in line with Article 204 of the Constitution.

The fund runs for 20 years from August 2010 when the Constitution was promulgated.