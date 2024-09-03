PSs, parastatal CEOs face sacking for ethnically skewed hiring

Principal Secretaries and chief executives of parastatals risk dismissal or demotion for failing to achieve ethnic balance in public service jobs.

The 2024 Public Service Commission (Affirmative Action) Regulations have introduced sanctions to the Public Service Commission and other top State officials in charge of human resources--Principal Secretaries and chief executives—for ignoring plans set to correct the tribal imbalance in sharing public sector jobs.

Four ethnic communities — Kalenjin, Kikuyu, Kisii and Luo — are considered overrepresented because their jobs share in the civil service surpasses the communities corresponding national population proportion.

Under the new regulations, officials in charge of hiring must balance the share of public jobs in favour of the underrepresented ethnic communities.

This means that fair competition and merit will be overlooked in the quest to ensure that offices funded by taxpayers have the face of Kenya, with all communities given a chance to serve.

“Any person who contravenes any provision of these regulations shall be subjected to disciplinary proceedings in accordance with the terms of service and liable to penalties specified in Section 68 of the Public Service Commission Act or any other written law,” say the draft regulations. The PSC Act prescribes penalties which may be imposed on a public officer following disciplinary proceedings, including reprimand, deferment of increment in salary and the deferment of a promotion.

The Act also recommends tougher sanctions such as dismissal and demotion. Principal Secretaries exercise the delegated function of overseeing human resources within ministries on behalf of the PSC while parastatal chiefs have overall human resources responsibilities including appointments, welfare, training and industrial relations.

The PS and the chief executives of State corporations are expected to work with the PSC in correcting the ethnic imbalance in the civil service and parastatals.

“The Commission and all public bodies shall develop and implement affirmative action plans that specify the policies and practices to be instituted by the public body in the medium term, including medium-term numerical goals, for the hiring, training, promotion and retention of persons from special interest groups to correct the under-representation identified by the analysis,” the regulations say.

Appointments to the civil service have increasingly come under scrutiny for ethnic diversity.

Multiple reports showed that Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities dominated top jobs in government, embassies and chief executive positions in parastatals.

The PSC said in their report that the two ethnic communities account for 20.53 percent and 17.3 percent of the 253, 318 jobs in the national government respectively.

The two are top on overrepresentation when their share of the population is factored. PSC report say Kikuyus and Kalenjins are overrepresented by 3.39 percent and 4.0 percent respectively, followed by Kisii (1.63 percent) and Luo (1.03 percent).

The Constitution introduced the ethnic representation requirements to check a historical trend where tribesmen of those in power were favoured during recruitment.

Ethnic groups whose job representation surpasses their corresponding national population proportion are considered to be over-represented.

The Kikuyu and Kalenjin dominance mirrors the two tribes’ presence at the highest office in Kenya since Independence. Mr Kenyatta succeeded Mr Kibaki, both Kikuyus. President Daniel arap Moi who ruled for 24 years before Mr Kibaki was a Kalenjin. President Ruto, also a Kalenjin, rose to the helm of the top after serving as Kenyatta’s deputy for a decade.

On the flipside, the Kenyan Somali, Luhya, Maasai, Mijikenda and the Turkana are underrepresented while the Dahalo and Kenyan Americans are not represented in public service.

Kenyan Somalis suffer the worst under representation rate at 3.01 percent with only 7,195 roles in the service or a 2.84 percent share against a population of 2.78 million.

Other top underrepresented tribes are Luhya (2.54 percent), Mijikenda (1.9 percent and the Turkana (1.34 percent) and Maasai (0.64 percent), who look set to benefit from fresh appointments and promotions if lawmakers back the new regulations.

Some State corporations such as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) have moved ahead of the new affirmative action regulations to push for equity in hiring.

The taxman plans a new hiring policy to boost diversity and inclusivity after the High Court nullified the recruitment of 1,406 revenue assistants in March this year for lack of ethnic balance.

The hiring of the assistants was found to be skewed in favour of the Kikuyu and Kalenjin.