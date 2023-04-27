Economy Remedial classes to help former Egerton students in accreditation

Egerton University Vice-Chancellor Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage when he appeared before National Assembly Education Committee at parliament buildings on March 10, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

The Commission for University Education (CUE) is assessing an engineering programme by Egerton University to allow former graduates to receive remedial classes to qualify for accreditation by the industry regulator.

The CUE said it had put together a team of experts to assess the Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering (CEEN) course, which the university has reviewed to meet Engineers Board Kenya (EBK) requirements.

Some 200 engineering students that graduated in 2019 last year petitioned Parliament to intervene after the EBK declined to grant them approval to practice following gaps in the curriculum content.

“A team of engineers has been put together to make an assessment on the curriculum for us,” said CUE chief executive Mike Kuria in an interview.

CUE rules require universities to seek fresh approval if reviews made to a programme are above 30 percent as that would amount to a new curriculum.

The process of accrediting an institution involves an in-depth review of the programme including its design, curriculum content, faculty staff establishment, training facilities, infrastructure training duration and quality assurance.

Egerton University reviewed its Water and Environmental Engineering (WEEN) course to meet EBK requirements for CEEN.

By the time the group graduated, the course had not received approval from the EBK following gaps in its curriculum content.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor Isaac Kibwage told legislators the university would offer eight remedial courses at no extra cost for bridging the qualification gap.

The eight courses include Highway Geometric Design, Geotechnical Engineering, Structural Masonry Design, Pavement Design, Foundation Engineering, Theory of Structures III, Transport Engineering II and Urban Drainage & Flood Protection.

