School of Law on the spot over city land used as private car park

The Kenya School of Law (KSL) is on the spot over its failure to secure a one-acre piece of land in Upper Hill, Nairobi, whose ownership was reverted to the institution by the High Court.

A report tabled in Parliament by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu shows that the property, which also contains a house, is currently being used as a private car park.

Ms Gathungu said the land on Bishop Road, Nairobi did not have a title deed and physical verification revealed that the land has not been permanently fenced.

“The main house’s roof had been removed and the compound was being used as a private car park,” said Ms Gathungu.

She said the KSL excluded the land and building in the valuation of its property, plant and equipment.

“In the circumstances, the accuracy and completeness of the property, plant and equipment balance of Sh2.21 billion could not be confirmed,” Ms Gathungu said.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) repossessed the land parcel belonging to the Kenya School Law through the courts in December 2020.

Environment and Land Court judge Bernard Eboso ordered the revocation of the title of the land, which had been issued to a former director of the School through letters of allotment dated November 1997.

The property, which had initially been allocated to the defunct East Africa High Commission, was being used by the government as the official residence of the principal, Kenya School of Law.

The EACC investigations revealed that a survey was done on the land in 1997 and letters of allotment and title deed were illegally issued to a private party.

The EACC sued to recover the property on the grounds it was never available for allocation to third parties.

