Setback to Mount Kenya Breweries as Sh2.7bn tax upheld

Nanyuki-based Mount Kenya Breweries has been dealt a blow after a tribunal upheld a Sh2.79 billion tax demand against it by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

A five-member Tax Appeals Tribunal said the demand is justified.

Further, the tribunal ruled that the non-declarations by the company of the full purchases cannot be explained or justified and “accordingly have to be construed as fraudulent to which the Commissioner was entitled to audit beyond the five-year limitation period”.

“The Tribunal also notes that the allegation of the method used by the Respondent (KRA) being flawed because of failure to take into account the excise duty rebates, breakages, spillages, and a fire incident that razed down part of the plant, was not fully substantiated by the Appellant (Mount Kenya Breweries),” the tribunal ruled.

The company manufactures, among others, Blue vodka, Chivalry brandy, Yala beer, and Sparkler spirits.

The firm challenged KRA’s assessment in March 2022 following investigations on the firm for the years 2015 to 2021.

But the spirits maker contested the assessment, arguing some were conducted beyond the five-year limit and in other instances, the tax demands were during the period its factory had been shut down by a government multi-agency team. The company argued that the additional tax assessments issued in respect of excise tax, VAT, and income tax were based on incorrect ethanol purchase volumes.

The company maintained that KRA made unconfirmed claims that it had purchased massive volumes of ethanol without offering proof.

Evidence tabled before the tribunal was that the KRA issued additional tax assessments in respect of excise tax, VAT, and income tax of Sh4.9 billion including penalties and interest.

The company filed an objection on December 17, 2022, but the taxman wrote back on February 15, 2023, rejecting the objections and confirming the additional tax assessment.

The KRA then confirmed the principal taxes of Sh2.792 billion.

The taxman informed the tribunal that investigations revealed the company had been filing nil returns, especially after the intervention by the Domestic Taxes Department.

Further, the commissioner of investigations obtained ethanol data purchases from the firm’s local suppliers such as Agro-Chemicals Limited, Kibos Limited, and Mumias Sugar Company Limited as well as import data.

The team also made reconciliations from the declarations made by its suppliers and established that the company had under-declared its production by 9,683,280 litres.

But the taxpayer said the VAT assessments were based on exaggerated ethanol purchases for the tax periods in dispute.