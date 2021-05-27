Economy Sh15.5bn is price of clearing way for Nairobi Expressway

A pedestrian footbridge at South C’s Bellevue. The bridge has been spared in the construction of the Nairobi Expressway. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author Summary The billions of shillings will see telecommunications firms, Kenya Power and Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) relocate infrastructure.

Taxpayers will spend Sh15.5 billion to compensate landlords and owners of utilities that paved the way for the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

The billions of shillings will see telecommunications firms, Kenya Power and Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) relocate infrastructure in the upgrade of the highway that aims to decongest Mombasa Road.

Other key utilities, including four footbridges will be demolished and moved along the 27.1km double-decker highway.

Construction of the Sh59 billion Nairobi Expressway started last year and has come at a cost for businesses and residents along Mombasa Road wIth motorists enduring traffic snarl-ups.

“The component of Government of Kenya funding for the project comprises financing for the acquisition of land for the right of way, relocation of utilities and government restitution costs,” Transport Secretary James Macharia told Parliament yesterday.

This means that an equivalent of 26 percent of the project cost will go towards the compensations, underlining the high cost of acquiring the land for the country’s first double-decker highway.

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is building the highway whose construction is funded by a private company. Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of CRBC, will operate the road for 27 years to recoup funds through toll fees.

Moja Expressway Company will pocket an estimated Sh3.9 billion annually or 35 percent of revenues generated from toll fees charged on motorists who will use the 27.1km road.

The toll charges will be dollar-based to cushion the Chinese operator from exchange rate losses.

The fees are projected to generate Sh302.5 billion revenues, which will offer the Chinese firm an annual profit of Sh3.9 billion.

SH1,550 FEE

Motorists will have the option of using the Expressway to escape the heavy traffic at a fee or toll charges to help the private firm building the road recover its investments.

Kenyans will be expected to pay between Sh100 to Sh1, 550 in toll charges, depending on the size of the vehicle and distance covered but those using the lower section of the double-decker highway will be spared the toll charges

The Nairobi Expressway involves a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway within the existing median of Mombasa Road/Uhuru Highway/Waiyaki Way. It will also have 11 interchanges or exits and entry routes that will act as toll ramps.