Economy Sh18 billion low-cost railway housing complex launch in April

Principal Secretary State Department of Housing and Urban Development, Charles Hinga. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said beneficiaries will be linked to the Dandora Commuter Rail Station, which is one of the hubs built by the national government in partnership with Kenya Railways.

The project will comprise 4,900 units which will be done in three phases with the groundbreaking of phase one at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

He said the location of the housing project is strategic as it eases their burden in accessing public transport.

The government has unveiled an Sh18 billion affordable railway housing complex that will see homeowners access rail transport at their doorsteps.

The first-ever transit-oriented development (TOD) housing programme to be built in Nairobi's Mowlem Estate will be launched in April.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said beneficiaries will be linked to the Dandora Commuter Rail Station, which is one of the hubs built by the national government in partnership with Kenya Railways.

The project will comprise 4,900 units which will be done in three phases with the groundbreaking of phase one at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The first phase will include 1,200 housing units, 2,000 more units will be in phase two and the balance of 1,700 units will be done in phase three.

Mr Hinga said the project seeks to promote urban development that is compact, mixed-use, pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly and closely integrated with the mass transit system.

“This great development is of great interest to us because it will be the first of what we call the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) in Kenya,” said the PS.

He said the location of the housing project is strategic as it eases their burden in accessing public transport.

“The location is strategic for all residents and that means their transport is sorted. One can hop in a train and go do their errands or report to work using the train,” he said.

[email protected]