Economy Sh74bn boost for food security

A farmer ploughs at Kaaboi in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County on January 28, 2021. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary The livestock and fisheries sectors have cumulatively received over Sh10 billion in the coming fiscal year’s budget.

Kenya is trying to fill the deficit by promoting aquaculture through the Economic Stimulus Programme that started with former President Mwai Kibaki’s regime.

The Treasury has allotted Sh73.9 billion for the agriculture sector for the 2021/22 financial year, up from Sh62 billion in the current year as the State set its eye on improving access to food for households.

Kenya is trying to fill the deficit by promoting aquaculture through the Economic Stimulus Programme that started with former President Mwai Kibaki’s regime as the country seeks to cut dependency on marine with the catch from Lake Victoria, which is currently the major source for fish dwindling in recent years.

Aquaculture provides up to 24 percent of the country’s total fish production, with the balance coming from lakes and oceans.

Mr Yatani said Sh455 million for the Kenya Livestock Commercialisation Programme, Sh163 million for the Livestock Value Chain Support Project; and Sh156.2 million for Livestock Production under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four” agenda. Fisheries also received a boost with Sh3.2 billion allocated to the aquaculture business development projects and Sh3.4 billion for Kenya Marine Fisheries & Socio-Economic Development Project

The Treasury said Sh7 billion will go to the National Agricultural and Rural Inclusivity Project, Sh2.7 billion for the Kenya Cereal Enhancement Programme while Sh1.8 billion would finance the fight against locusts.

“In order to increase agricultural productivity and enhance resilience to climate change risks in targeted smallholder farming and pastoral communities in Kenya, I have set aside Sh8.9 billion for the Climate Smart Agricultural Productivity Project;Sh 1.1 billion to enhance drought resilience and sustainable livelihood” Mr Yatani said.