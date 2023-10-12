Economy Shipping, warehouse agents bicker over port reforms bid

Cargo waiting to be transported within the port of Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ANTHONY KITIMO

More by this Author

Two key port stakeholders have clashed over how the government should implement reforms at the port of Mombasa and along the Northern corridor.

The Kenya Ships Agents Association (KSAA) and Kenya International Freight & Warehousing Association (Kifwa) have differed over the implementation of President William Ruto’s directive, each pushing to gain a bigger share of the returns as Kenya Kwanza government calls for radical measures to improve port efficiency.

Read: Sharpen Mombasa port's rivalry edge

With President Ruto expected at the port later this month to assess a range of issues about arbitrary charges which were to be resolved within 90 days after his last visit, the issues remain pending as key port stakeholders differ.

On Thursday, KSAA accused Kifwa of zeroing in on the role and charges of shipping lines in the cost structure, ignoring all the other key players in the industry as well as the efficiency factor.

KSAA Chief Executive Officer Juma Tellah said there is a need to approach issues affecting the port holistically rather than singling out specific issues affecting one stakeholder.

"The continuously improved performance at the Northern Corridor is to be lauded and KSAA is firmly in favour of this initiative it requires a holistic approach embracing all aspects of the logistics value chain, including shipping lines, clearing agents, the port, customs, and other government players,” said Mr Tellah.

Last month, Kifwa released a list of arbitrary charges at the Mombasa port, which are not factored in any other port such as Dar es Salaam, making Kenya an expensive route to import and export goods.

Read: Dar reaps as Mombasa cargo volumes hit 5-year low

Clearing and forwarding companies have been complaining over unapproved charges where in the last three years shipping lines have been introducing additional charges that have increased the cost of doing business at Mombasa Port.

→ [email protected]