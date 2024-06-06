State allocates Sh612m to connect Marsabit to national power grid

The government has allocated Sh612.7 million to build a power line to connect Marsabit, Kenya’s second-largest county, to the national grid for the first time.

The proposed allocation by the National Treasury is for the financial year 2024/25, which begins in July, with the allocation set to be raised further to Sh3.97 billion in the financial year 2025/26.

The county is home to the 310 megawatt (MW) Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) wind farm, which is the country’s single largest power station but is still served by off-grid fuel-powered stations.

Marsabit had a population of 459,785 in 2019, according to the latest national census conducted by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) has commenced environmental assessment studies for the 400kW Loiyangalani – Marsabit transmission line.

The 162-kilometre line will evacuate power from the wind farm, which is located at Loyiangalani to Marsabit town, which is the county’s economic hub.

“The line will be a game changer for Marsabit residents because they will be connected to the grid for the first time,” said Ketraco managing director John Mativo in an interview.

“This will also lower power costs for consumers in the long-term because the fuel, which is used to run the thermal power station in Marsabit and other places in the country, forms part of electricity bills,” said Dr Mativo.

Customers are charged a fuel energy charge on their monthly power bills, which goes towards the running of fuel-powered plants, some of which supply electricity to off-grid areas.

The government has also set aside a further Sh612.7 million for the construction of the 220kV line that will run from Marsabit to Isiolo over a distance of 253 kilometres. According to the budget estimates, the line will receive a further Sh1.5 billion in the fiscal year 2025/26.

The two projects will also see the construction of transmission substations at Marsabit and Isiolo.