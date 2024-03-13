Economy State gives small contractors window to split and share big tenders

Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury & Economic Planning, Njuguna Ndung'u. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By DOMINIC OMONDI

Small Kenyan contractors have been handed an opportunity to fight for big-ticket State projects that are under the tight grip of moneyed Chinese counterparts after the Treasury published guidelines on how a single tender will be split among several suppliers.

The regulations published by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u have opened a new window for a segment of contractors that is often outmuscled from the mega projects for lacking financial or technical capacity.

