State moves to bridge the skills gap in a new drive

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has stepped up a reskilling drive in efforts to increase the employability of Kenyan youth as it seeks to bridge the rate of joblessness in Kenya.

Through National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), the State Department of Labour and Skills says it will engage thousands of job seekers in programmes that will equip them with the necessary requirements that employers look for during recruitment.

This comes after the National Employment Authority (NEA) decried the high number of job seekers who lack the skills to meet job markets.

“We have embarked on skilling, reskilling, and upskilling of our youths to prepare them for the job market, especially in the building and construction industry in support of the affordable housing project,” said Geoffrey Kaituko, PS Labour and Skill Development during a job fair organised by NMG and Huawei at the KICC.

