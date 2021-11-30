Economy State of the Nation: President Kenyatta's address

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta is giving his second-last State of the Nation address on Tuesday afternoon, with economic uncertainty and elections looming large.

The head of State is expected to detail his administration’s efforts in reviving a struggling economic hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Kenyatta will also address the nation on the preparedness for next year’s elections, allaying fears that the polls would further pull back the little economic gains in the post-Covid-19 pandemic.

Kenya is currently in the midst of the pandemic’s economic woes, with increased unemployment numbers and sectors like tourism still on their knees.

Also top on the President’s list is the efforts to lower the cost of basic goods like fuel, electricity and how the country will deal with the new variant of the Covid-19 that has sparked fresh restrictions to curb its spread.