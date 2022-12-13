Economy State plans soil testing ahead of subsidised fertiliser distribution

A boda boda rider transports bags of subsidised fertilisers from the National Cereals and Produce Board depot in Elburgon, Nakuru County. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION.

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author

The Ministry of Agriculture plans to conduct soil mapping and testing exercises across the country ahead of the distribution of subsidised fertiliser to help determine the type of supplement that will be supplied in a given region.

The ministry says it will use the information gathered from the mapping exercise expected to start this month to establish key elements that are missing in a given region so that it supplies farmers with soil-specific fertiliser.

“The mapping will inform the distribution of the 300,000 tonnes of fertiliser to enhance efficiency in fertiliser use,” said director of crops Douglas Kangi.

ALSO READ: Farmers to get cheaper fertiliser via e-wallets

The government has over the years raised concerns over the continuous use of DAP by farmers saying it has led to increased soil acidity.

Most farmers, especially in Trans-Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties prefer using DAP to other types of fertiliser, as they argue that it results in high productivity.

The soil testing and mapping, which is expected to end by mid-January next year, will also inform the quantity each region will receive with farmers encouraged to participate in the exercise once it is rolled out.

In 2014, former President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the national soil report on fertility to inform a policy that would correct deterioration after it emerged that more than half of the country was not suitable for farming due to the high level of acidity on the farms.

However, seven years later, much has not been done to correct the situation even as production dwindles, posing a major food security challenge for the growing population.

President William Ruto announced recently that the government will import 300,000 bags of assorted fertiliser for distribution to farmers under the subsidy programme.

The President said the government has made all the necessary interventions to ensure that farmers get the fertiliser at an affordable price to boost production.

READ: State allocates Sh3.6bn for fertiliser subsidy plan

The Treasury allocated Sh3.6 billion for the fertiliser subsidy programme in September following a presidential directive to bring down the cost of the commodity by nearly half.

The Head of State in his inaugural speech in September promised the cost of fertiliser will be brought down to Sh3,500 to enable farmers to access it with ease to boost food security in the country.

→ [email protected]