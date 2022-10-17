Commodities KTDA receives Sh5.2bn fertiliser from Russia for sale to farmers

By GERALD ANDAE

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has received Sh5.2 billion fertiliser from Russia for sale to farmers at subsidised rates under the government-backed scheme.

The 940,000 bags of fertiliser are landing in Kenya at Sh5,617 for 50 kilos, but it will be sold to tea farmers at Sh3,500 in line with the government directive.

The latest consignment is an addition to 720,000 bags the agency received in September.

“We are receiving the consignment on Tuesday to supply to farmers at a subsidy rate as it was directed by the government,” said a KTDA official.

The consignment will help farmers cut the cost of production and improve their productivity. Before the subsidy, the cost of a 50-kilo bag was Sh6,500.

The fertiliser will be ferried from the Port of Mombasa to Nairobi via the standard gauge railway (SGR) for onward transportation to the farmers.

This is after KTDA and Kenya Railways signed an agreement that would see cargo meant for export or import by the agency transported through the SGR to cut the cost of ferrying goods.

President William Ruto announced the subsidy in one of his earliest directives after assuming power in September.

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has distributed nearly three-quarters of the planting fertiliser under the subsidy programme.

Last week, NCPB said it has supplied 307,200 bags of DAP fertiliser for sale to farmers across parts of the country that are preparing for a short rain crop.

The Board said it is working closely with the Council of Governors to enhance the distribution of the commodity through the regional government outlets.

NCPB will be opening county government-supported satellite-selling centres.

The board said it is interacting with farmers and other members of the public through social media and vernacular radio stations to enhance uptake of the subsidised fertiliser.

