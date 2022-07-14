Economy State pumps Sh16.7bn to marketers to keep fuel prices unchanged

By JOHN MUTUA

Fuel prices have been kept unchanged for the first time since March offering consumers relief from further increments in the cost of living.

A litre of super and diesel will retail at Sh159.12 and Sh140 respectively after the State tapped Sh16.7 billion from the fuel stabilisation kitty to compensate oil marketers. Kerosene will sell at Sh127.94.

The decision to keep prices unchanged has given Kenyans relief at a time inflation has hit a 58-month high and an increase in pump prices would have further made basic goods costlier.

“It is notified that the President has today authorised an additional fuel subsidy of Sh16.675 billion, so as to cushion Kenyans from a further increase in fuel prices,” State House spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo said.

“Without such State interventions, the pump prices would have been Sh193.64 for diesel, Sh209.95 for petrol and Sh181.13 for kerosene,” the statement released on Thursday read.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has since March gradually increased pump prices amid skyrocketing prices of crude in the global market.

The rising costs since last year caught the attention of the government which has been under pressure to contain public outrage despite the depletion of the kitty used to subside pump prices.

“In response to these challenges, the government has over the last year implemented a fuel stabilisation programme that has offered reprieve to Kenyans at the pump through a subsidy of Sh101.852 billion, to date,” State House said Thursday.

An increase in pump prices would have piled more pressure on households and motorists, given that diesel is a key determinant of the basket of goods and services used to measure inflation.

Producers of services such as electricity and manufactured goods usually factor in the higher cost of petroleum.

