Economy Supplementary budget on MPs in-tray as Parliament reconvenes

Justin Muturi, Speaker, National Assembly. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

The House was forced to adjourn its Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday sessions last week after MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto shot down a motion that was meant to reconstitute the HBC.

No business can be transacted in the House without being slotted in the Order Paper that is developed by the HBC.

MPs reconvene tomorrow afternoon, a week after a section of lawmaker’s scuttled government bid to pass a list of members to the House Business Committee (HBC).

The National Assembly usually reconstitutes the HBC and other sessional committees at the start of every session of Parliament.

The HBC, chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi, is the top decision-making organ that sets the day-to-day agenda that is to be transacted by the National Assembly.

If the lawmakers fail to overturn a decision by MPs allied to Dr Ruto, the House will be forced to adjourn until the expiry of six months.

The MPs reconvened on January 25, 2022, after a long Christmas recess.

The MPs are expected to process the Supplementary Budget and the Budget estimates for the financial year starting July 1 ahead of dissolution to pave way for the August 9 General Election.

“There cannot be any other business other than what is set by the House Business Committee. Now that you have voted to reject the membership. There will not be any business until six months lapse,” Mr Muturi ruled before adjourning the House following the rejection of the motion for appointment of HBC.

Mr Muturi however asked the House leadership to meet and discuss the matter before the Speaker can be moved to reconvene the House.

“I ask the leadership, the Majority and Minority leaders to sit and move me to reconvene the session of the House. Otherwise, nothing will move,” Mr Muturi said.

The House Business Committee sets the timetable of the National Assembly and decides which Bills are given priority.

