Economy Treasury increases non-tax revenue target to Sh75bn

The National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung'u delivering his speech at KICC in Nairobi during the launch of Kenya National Bureau of Statistics 2023 Economic Survey on May 3, 2023. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By CONSTANT MUNDA

More by this Author

The Treasury has raised the target for non-tax revenue streams like dividends, user fee charges and excess cash in parastatals by nearly Sh10 billion as the government transitions payments to the e-Citizen platform.

Albert Mwenda, the director-general for Budget, Fiscal and Economic Affairs at the Treasury, has projected the non-tax cash receipts to hit Sh75 billion for the current fiscal year from Sh65.56 billion previously.

This has come at a time President William Ruto has directed that all payments for government services, the bulk of which are offered on e-Citizen, be done through a single point managed by the Treasury.

“In the FY 2023/24, we project to collect about Sh75 billion from non-tax revenue sources. This figure may, however, vary depending on the prevailing economic conditions,” Mr Mwenda told the Business Daily.

The Treasury last fiscal year ended June 2023 surpassed the goal it had set for non-tax revenue by nearly Sh16.44 billion after netting about Sh82 billion, according to government figures.

That has largely been attributed to aggressive mopping up of cash in parastatals, increased digitisation of services and payments and more than projected dividend flows from firms where the Treasury has shares.

“The key sources under the non-tax revenue [last financial year] were investment income, surplus funds as well as interior and citizen services revenue."

These include Safaricom, KenGen, KCB Group, Kenya Re, HF Group and NSE Plc.

→ [email protected]